Centre should fully fund Polavaram construction and R&R: former Minister

Published - August 20, 2024 04:11 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Former Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Monday demanded that the Centre fully fund the construction of the Polavaram irrigation project as well as the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) of people displaced by the project.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the Polavaram project can be said to have been completed only after both the construction and the R&R components are fully taken care of.

On the burning of office files in the Polavaram R&R office at Dowleswaram on August 17, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said: “The files were allegedly burnt after international experts raised questions on the execution of the construction activity of the Polavaram project prior to 2019.”

