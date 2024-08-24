ADVERTISEMENT

Centre sanctions ₹15 crore for development of 11 ‘Nagara Vanams’in Andhra Pradesh

Updated - August 24, 2024 06:29 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is laying emphasis on them as part of its mission to improve green cover, says Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment Pawan Kalyan

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has sanctioned ₹15.40 crore for the development of 11 ‘Nagara Vanams’, according to a press release issued by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests K. Pawan Kalyan.

These will come up in Chittoor, Kadapa, Kasibugga (Srikakulam), Gargeyapuram (Kurnool), Velagada (Nellimarla), Kalikiri (Chittoor), Kailasagiri (Srikalahasti), Prakasa Rao Palem (Tadepalligudem), Sri Krishnadevaraya Kota (Penukonda), Batrepalli (Kadiri) and the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre in Visakhapatnam.

A total of 50 ‘Nagara Vanams’ are under development and works are going on at a brisk pace. The MoEF&CC will provide more funds in the due course, he says.

Thirty ‘Nagara Vanams’ will be ready for use in the next 100 days, Mr. Pawan Kalyan says, adding that the State government has laid renewed emphasis on them as part of its mission to increase green cover.

The government will be organising ‘Vana Mahotsav’ on August 30, he says, and calls upon people, especially youth, to take part in it on a large scale.

