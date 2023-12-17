Centre sanctioned crores of rupees as financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh, says BJP State chief

December 17, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari has claimed that the Union government sanctioned thousands of crores of rupees as financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh but some projects came to a grinding halt due to the State government’s failure to contribute its share of the cost. She asserted that only her party is capable of delivering good governance.

Addressing media persons at Palakollu in West Godavari district on Sunday, Ms. Purandeswari said the Centre sanctioned huge sums for the development of road network and railways in the State, but to no avail as the State was unable to take certain projects forward. Whatever development has taken place in the last nine years was largely due to the cooperation extended by the Union government and funds given by it, she said.

Ms. Purandeswari alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was more interested in politics than developing the State and it chose to stifle any voice of dissent. Implication of the leaders of Opposition parties in false cases has become a norm, she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said ₹1,200 crore was sanctioned for the electrification and doubling of Gudivada - Bhimavaram railway line, and Bhimavaram and Narasapuram railway stations were spruced up at a cost of ₹75 crore.

The Centre sanctioned ₹112 crore for the establishment of an Aqua University at Saripalle in Eluru district and was doing many other things but the State government was not playing its role properly. A total of 1.05 lakh houses were sanctioned in West Godavari district but not many were constructed, she said.

The State BJP chief said her party was the only one fighting against the oppressive regime of YSRCP, and vowed to expose its failures and the manner in which it pushed the State backward by its misdeeds. BJP leaders S. Kasi Viswanadha Raju, Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, N. Tataji and others were present.