ADVERTISEMENT

Centre sanctioned ₹1,965 crore for the construction of harbours and jetties in Andhra Pradesh, says GVL

October 21, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Srikakulam

‘They will provide livelihood opportunities for the local fishermen’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao addressing the media in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Saturday said that the Union government had sanctioned ₹1,965 crore for the construction of harbours and jetties in Srikakulam and other parts of the State. Addressing the media conference in Srikakulam, he said that the fishermen who were being forced to migrate to other States would get livelihood opportunities locally with the construction of those harbours and jetties in the State.

ALSO READ
Encourage entrepreneurs to establish industries to prevent distress migration from Srikakulam district, DCC president urges Andhra Pradesh government

BJP Srikakulam district president Birangi Umamaheswara Rao and the party senior leader Pydi Venugopalam alleged that the ruling YSRCP government had been changing the names of the Central schemes to show the BJP in poor light. Earlier, new committee of Srikakualm district unit took oath and vowed to improve the party in all mandals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US