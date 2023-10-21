Centre sanctioned ₹1,965 crore for the construction of harbours and jetties in Andhra Pradesh, says GVL

October 21, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Srikakulam

Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Saturday said that the Union government had sanctioned ₹1,965 crore for the construction of harbours and jetties in Srikakulam and other parts of the State. Addressing the media conference in Srikakulam, he said that the fishermen who were being forced to migrate to other States would get livelihood opportunities locally with the construction of those harbours and jetties in the State.

BJP Srikakulam district president Birangi Umamaheswara Rao and the party senior leader Pydi Venugopalam alleged that the ruling YSRCP government had been changing the names of the Central schemes to show the BJP in poor light. Earlier, new committee of Srikakualm district unit took oath and vowed to improve the party in all mandals.