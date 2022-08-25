Centre responded favourably to crucial issues raised by Andhra Pradesh, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

ADVERTISEMENT

A crucial meeting of the committee constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issues raised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was held in New Delhi on Thursday.

YSRCP Member of Parliament V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the Central committee took note of all the pending issues and resolved to solve them.

The issues discussed included permission for site and NoC for the international airport proposed at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam, regularising the overborrowing made during the tenure of 14 th Finance Commission, recovery of pending dues from Telangana, release of pending resource gap amount for 2014-15 financial year, reimbursement of funds and approval of revised estimates for Polavaram irrigation project, providing captive mines to Kadapa Steel Plant and sanctioning 12 new government medical colleges to the State.

The overborrowing was made in three years during the tenure of the 14 th Finance Commission and ₹17,932.94 crore has been adjusted by the Union Ministry of Finance.

The committee also discussed the receivable grant of ₹6,627.86 crore as on April 30, 2022 for the power supplied between June 2014 and June 2017. The State committee requested the Union Ministry of power to exercise the powers under Section 92 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act for recovery of legitimate dues of the AP-Genco.

The other major issues discussed included resources gap for 2014-2015 fiscal year entailing ₹32,625.25 crore, reimbursement of funds for Polavaram project, approval of revised cost estimate of ₹55,548 crore at the 2017-18 price level, reimbursement of ₹2,863 crore towards expenditure made already, payment of ₹2,267 crore for land acquisition, and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) till March 2023, and ₹2,100 crore for payment towards civil works and etc.

The committee also discussed intervention of Central government to transfer ₹627 crore of loan pertaining to cash credit of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation and pay ₹93 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSCL).

The issues pertaining to Kadapa Steel Plant included demarcation of boundary between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to facilitate operation of three iron ore mines in Anantapur district.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Adviser to government Aditya Nath Das, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other senior officials were present on the occasion.