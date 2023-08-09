Centre reneged on promises made to farmers, alleges Samyukta Kisan Morcha

August 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - ONGOLE

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has reneged on its promises made at the time of the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws, farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on August 9 (Wednesday), seeking the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu in this regard.

Leading the protest coinciding with the Quit India Movement Day, SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao said that the Centre had agreed to enact a law to provide remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for various farm produces as per the formula evolved by agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan (C2 plus 50%), which formed the basis for farmers withdrawing their protracted struggle for justice.

Dubbing the big corporate firms involved in the delivery of farm inputs including fertilizers, pesticides and seeds and also marketing of agri-products as ‘corporate looters’, the farmers cutting across party lines wanted such firms to ‘quit the sector’.

It was unfortunate that the Centre had not withdrawn the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, he said, adding that without subsidised power for pump-sets, pursuing rainfed agriculture would be a gamble. Erratic monsoon is pushing farmers into indebtedness, which is the prime cause for farmer suicide, he said.

Loan waiver scheme

The farmers raised slogans, demanding a comprehensive loan waiver scheme to free them from the debt trap. describing Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana as a ‘corporate-friendly‘ move, the farmers sought a public sector crop insurance scheme.

Their other demands included a monthly pension of ₹10,000 to all small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers including women who had crossed the age of 60 years. ‘‘We will put forth these demands before all political parties ahead of the 2024 general elections for their inclusion in election manifestoes,” said Mr. Ranga Rao.

The farmers also pressed for the prosecution of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, who was allegedly behind the killing of eight farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and compensation for farmers who died during the protest in New Delhi region.