Centre rejects EMC, but State decides to go ahead

Though the Centre has rejected the proposal to establish an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kakinada, the State government has decided to go ahead with the project and land for the same has been identified, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications N. Lokesh has said.

Replying to BJP MLC Somu Veerraju’s question in the Legislative Council on Friday on whether the Centre sanctioned the EMC, the Minister said though the proposal had been rejected by the Centre, the State government decided to provide electronic manufactures all exemptions and tax benefits on its own.

The government was working to make the State a hub for the manufacture of electronic goods. Before bifurcation, not a single mobile phone had been manufactured in the State.

“Today there is a sea change with 26% of mobile phones being manufactured in the country are made in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh was the only State having three EMCs, he said, and added that 80% of Jio phones being used in the country were manufactured in the State. Reliance would soon begin manufacture of televisions and other electronics goods soon, the Minister said.

Job potential

Electronic manufacturers who started production had already hired 18,000 people, he said. The government had set a target of creating two lakh jobs in the sector, he added.

Special plans were being prepared for the development of IT in Visakhapatnam, Godavari districts, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Anantapur, he said. As many as 36,000 jobs had been created in the sector till date. The government was making special efforts to develop IT sector in the Godavari districts. Over 5,000 jobs had been created in the two districts, the Minister said.