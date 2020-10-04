Centre ready to help TTD ease water shortage: Union Minister

Can understand ever-increasing load on temple administration, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Union Government is ready to extend all help to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in meeting its drinking water requirements.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday after visiting the Papavinasanam dam, Mr. Shekhawat said Tirumala is a special place visited by thousands of devotees every day.

“The Union Government can understand the ever-increasing load on the temple administration and the dire need to improve drinking water amenities. The State government has already made plans to pump water from the Kalyani dam in Tirupati and has requested our support,” Mr. Shekhawat said.

“The Government of India is ready to assist should the proposals be routed through the State Government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already set a target of providing clean drinking water to every household in the country by 2024 and the possibilities of accommodating funds under the prestigious scheme will also be explored,” he said.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav who accompanied Mr. Shekhawat said that the government was committed to finding a permanent solution to the drinking water problem plaguing the temple town.

“The government has already resolved to take up the construction of Balaji reservoir (with 1 tmc capacity) in joint collaboration with the TTD. Now that the Union Minister has reacted positively, efforts will be made for the submission of the same at the earliest,” Mr. Yadav said.

BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy also briefed Mr. Shekhawat on the urgent need for addressing the drinking water requirements and gave him details about the ever-increasing footfalls at the Lord Venkateswara temple.

Earlier, Mr. Shekhawat accompanied by his family offered his prayers at the temple.

Rajampet MP P. Mithun Reddy and Sri Kalahasti MLA Madhusudhan Reddy accompanied Mr. Shekhawat on his visit.