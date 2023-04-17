ADVERTISEMENT

Centre put a pause on steel plant privatisation with the efforts of Andhra Pradesh government, says non-political JAC chairman

April 17, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Jagan visited New Delhi several times to step up pressure on the Union Government on the issue’

The Hindu Bureau

 Bharat Rasthra Samithi is trying to get political mileage on the issue while forgetting that the maximum injustice had been done to residual Andhra Pradesh with the bifurcation of the State in 2014, says former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathirai | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University’s former Vice-Chancellor and chairman of Non Political Joint Action Committee on Visakhapatnam as an Executive capital Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Monday said that the Union Government put a pause on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with the sincere efforts of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Jagan had gone to New Delhi several times to step up pressure on the Union government on the issue, he said.

In a press release, Mr. Lajapathirai said that Bharat Rasthra Samithi(BRS) was trying to get political mileage on the issue while forgetting that the maximum injustice had been done to residual Andhra Pradesh with the bifurcation of the State in 2014.

“if K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is keen to help people of Andhra Pradesh, it should provide reservation to those from 26 backward castes from Andhra Pradesh in Telangana in government jobs and educational institutions. People hailing from Andhra Pradesh and settled in Telangana have been facing problems due to denial of reservation,” Mr. Lajapathirai said. He suggested to the Telangana government not to show interest in issues relating to Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US