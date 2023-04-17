Centre put a pause on steel plant privatisation due to the efforts of Andhra Pradesh government, says non-political JAC chairman

April 17, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University’s former Vice-Chancellor and chairman of Non Political Joint Action Committee on Visakhapatnam as an Executive capital Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Monday said that the Union Government put a pause on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with the sincere efforts of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Jagan had gone to New Delhi several times to step up pressure on the Union government on the issue, he said.

In a press release, Mr. Lajapathirai said that Bharat Rasthra Samithi(BRS) was trying to get political mileage on the issue while forgetting that the maximum injustice had been done to residual Andhra Pradesh with the bifurcation of the State in 2014.

“if K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is keen to help people of Andhra Pradesh, it should provide reservation to those from 26 backward castes from Andhra Pradesh in Telangana in government jobs and educational institutions. People hailing from Andhra Pradesh and settled in Telangana have been facing problems due to denial of reservation,” Mr. Lajapathirai said. He suggested to the Telangana government not to show interest in issues relating to Andhra Pradesh.