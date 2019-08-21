‘Centre privy to decisions on reverse tenders, PPAs’

Contrary to the claims of the BJP that the YSRCP was taking arbitrary decisions on reverse tendering for the Polavaram project and review of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), the Leader of the YSRCP Parliamentary Party V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said on Wednesday that none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being consulted on the issues.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a “comprehensive” discussion with the Prime Minister on reverse tendering and PPAs.

Having said that, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy appealed to the people of the State not to believe the the “false propaganda” of the TDP.

The MP also said that the tweets of former Minister N. Lokesh lacked understanding. “It appears like they are being made by some office assistant,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

Piyush’s promise

The Centre was committed to the development of A.P., which had a “friendly government,” said Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal when the MPs of the YSRCP met him in New Delhi during the day. Mr. Goyal said the requests of the MPs would be vetted for technical and operational feasibility from a national point of view. The Railways was a national entity, but due priority would be given to the sentiment of the people of A.P., he said.