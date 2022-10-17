Centre plans to deposit fertilizer subsidy into farmers’ accounts through DBT method, says G. Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy at an exhibition on drones used to spray fertilizers in Eluru town on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Monday stated that the Centre was preparing to deposit the subsidy on fertilizers directly into the farmers’ accounts through the Direction Benefit Transfer (DBT) method.

Mr. Kishna Reddy on Monday participated in a virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on disbursement of 12 th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers

Addressing the gathering here, Mr. Kishna Reddy has said; “The Centre is offering at least 90% of the subsidy on the fertilizers to the companies. The subsidy will soon directly be given to the farmers through the DBT method and preparations are on to launch it soon”. The Centre offers ₹6,000 aid to the farmer every year under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On other initiatives aimed at farmers’ welfare, Mr. Kishna Reddy has said; “Very soon, every village or Panchayat will get a PM Kisan Samrudhi Kendra through fertilizers will be supplied. The Kendra will also have the banking facility to serve the farmers’ banking needs”.

“A total of 2.7 lakh fertilizer shops will be converted into the PM Kisan Samrudhi Kendras in future”, claimed Mr. Kishna Reddy. Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Andhra Pradesh State BJP President Somu Veerraju and other BJP leaders were present.