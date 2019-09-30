Centre plans to free country ofTB by 2025: Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said that the Union government was trying to make India free from tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. As part of the nation-wide ‘Ayushman Bharat’ tour, the Minister visited Primary Health Centre located in Ravindra Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Union government was trying to make people healthy by improving all facilities under the programme.

The Minister expressed concern over prevalence of TB in all parts of the country.

“The World Health Organisation plans to achieve TB free world by 2030. But our aim is to achieve it within six years,” he added. Earlier, several BJP leaders including Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju, Bhavireddy Shivaprasad Reddy and others welcomed the Minister and explained the party activities in the district.