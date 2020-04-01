Centre plans to extend financial aid to fisherfolk

The Centre has launched an exercise to consider giving monetary assistance to the fisherfolk affected by the ongoing lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are finding out the financial implications. Direct assistance, if any, will be given by the Government of India in consultation with other Ministries concerned,” Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, told The Hindu over phone on Wednesday.

When contacted, he said they were compiling the data received on the number of fishers, fish farmers and fish vendors affected by the lockdown from various States and Union Territories.

In a DO letter dated March 30, J. Balaji, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, GoI, referred to the earlier letter sent by him to the States and UTs on the likely number of people involved in the fisheries sector hit by the lockdown.

DBT mode

He stated in the latest letter that they had received representations from the States, UTs and various organisations seeking financial assistance. He said, to enable them to propose any relief/assistance, or monetary allowance, the States and UTs should ensue that everyone had Aaadhar-linked bank accounts for direct benefit transfer (DBT).