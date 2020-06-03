Centre okays extension of tenure of A.P.’s Chief Secretary

The Centre has approved a three-month extension in service to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is supposed to retire on June 30. The extension is up to September 30.

The Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday communicated the Centre’s decision to the State government on Wednesday.

Based on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request to the Union Ministry of Personnel on May 12 , the Centre approved the extension of the 1984-batch IAS officer’s service. Mr. Jagan had sought the extension for six months. He had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an extension of the Chief Secretary as her services were required in the State in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Sawhney became Chief Secretary on November 13 last year. She is the first woman Chief Secretary of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh.