Centre of Excellence for Vegetables and Spices to come up at Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh

October 26, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

The proposal to set up a Centre of Excellence for Vegetables and Spices, under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project, at Gundlapalli village of Nekarikallu mandal in Palnadu district, has gotten clearance from the Central government.

The project is estimated to cost ₹10.61 crore and will be implemented in the State by the Directorate of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the project, YSRCP Lok Sabha Member from Narasaraopet Constituency Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu said that the infrastructure proposed to be created includes a greenhouse with a fan and pad system for raising the nursery. It consists of five high tunnels, two forced-ventilated greenhouses, three naturally ventilated greenhouses, three insect-proof net houses, 3 metric tonnes pre-cooling chamber, a pack house and others.

He informed that the Union government has approved the project which is to be developed on 25.57 acres.

He said that the Agriculture Counsellor, Mashav, Embassy of Israel, approved the DPR for the project which will help in ensuring quality agriculture products.