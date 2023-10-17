Centre of excellence for indigenous cattle to be jointly set-up by NDDB and TTD

October 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday said that a Centre of Excellence for the development and genetic improvement of indigenous cattle will be set-up at its S.V. Go-Samrakshanasala in Tirupati jointly by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the TTD , and the funds will be provided under Rashtriya Gokul mission.

In a meeting with the officials of NDBB and professors of S.V. Veterinary college, Mr. Reddy said that the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry have released ₹46 crores for a period of five years for conservation and qualitative genetic improvement among the domestic cattle. The proposed centre will focus on advanced reproductive methods like artificial insemination and embryo transfer technologies to accelerate the process of genetic improvement among cows, he added.

Mr. Reddy further stated that the NDDB should also think of providing financial assistance to TTD as it is already working in the direction of promoting indigenous breeds and the decision to raise over 3,000 litres of cow milk and 60-100 kilograms of ghee a day to supply at various temples is part of the ambitious program.

TTD JEO Sada Bharghavi, NDDB Chairperson Sri Devi, M.D. Devanand, Srija of Milk Federation of Tirupati, Professors of S.V. Veterinary college Sarjan rao, Venkat ao and Director of SV Gosala Dr Harinath reddy were prominent among others present.

