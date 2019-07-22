Centre obliged to helpA.P.: Finance Minister

The Union government is obliged to help Andhra Pradesh in the light of bifurcation, and it is the responsibility of the Centre to ‘handhold’ the State for a few years, said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Replying to the discussion on the Annual Financial Statement (Budget) for the year in Legislative Council here on Monday, the Minister put to rest doubts raised by members about what the State government would do if the Centre did not release grants. He said he had not such doubt because he was sure the BJP leaders of the State would ensure that the Union government released the grants required.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said he was proud that 80% of the assurances given in the YSR Congress Party’s election manifesto had been covered in the very first budget.

Pension for women

About the party’s promise to decrease the eligibility age of SC,ST, BC and Minority Women for pension to 45 years, the Minister said it was mentioned in the manifesto that it would be implemented in the second year.

Similarly, priority was given to some communities such as weavers, nayee brahmins (barbers) and rajakas (washermen), and corporations would be created for all communities mentioned in the manifesto in the subsequent budgets, the Minister explained.

When TDP member Dokka Manikaya Varaprasad expressed doubts about the way the YSRCP planned to generate wealth and distribute the same to the poor, the Finance Minister said there would not be any changes in capital expenditure. The priority of the YSRCP was, however, implementation of the party’s election manifesto and welfare schemes.

The Telugu Desam Party, which made very poor allocations for its flagship welfare scheme like the Farmers’ Loan Waiver and spent even less than what it planned, lacked the moral right to criticise the allocations in the Budget, he said.

Referring to the allocations and expenditure in the Neeru-Chettu (water conservation scheme), the Minister said the very opposite happened. While only ₹500 crore was allocated for the scheme in 2018-19, the expenditure shown was ₹2,215 crore, the Minister said.

Allocation for IT

The Minister and former IT Minister Nara Lokesh debated about allocations to Information Technology and sale of land to different industries. In the last budget of the Telugu Desam government, ₹400 crore was allocated for IT development, but only ₹18 crore was spent. How could such a government claim that it had developed IT sector, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy asked.

The Minister cited how land was given at lower rates to some relatively lesser known companies. To this, Mr. Lokesh said that land was given at lower rates for companies that came forward to make comparatively larger investments and also the jobs they were going to generate.