Centre not making sincere efforts to revive Vizag steel plant, says CPI(M)

Published - July 31, 2024 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It should convince the Odisha government to allocate captive mines to the plant, says the party’s A.P. secretary

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) has made a renewed appeal to the Union government for allocation of captive mines to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

In a statement on Wednesday, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre was not making any sincere efforts to keep its promise of supporting and reviving the steel plant.

“Lack of captive mines is the crux of the steel plant problem. Consequently, VSP had to spend an additional ₹3,000 crore per annum compared to other steel plants,” he pointed out.

The unions have been demanding that successive governments earmark captive mines for VSP, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, he said. In a reply to a question raised by Jana Sena Party (JSP) MP V. Balashowri in Parliament, Minister Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma stated that none of the Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh governments have come forward to allocate captive mines to the VSP.

“The BJP is in power in Odisha. If the Union government were sincere in its assurances, it should convince the Odisha government to allocate mines to the VSP. The State government should also mount pressure on the Centre in this regard,” he added.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
