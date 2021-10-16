Centre not allotting blocks to Coal India to privatise it, alleges analyst

‘Why there is a shortage when the country has fourth largest reserves in the country?’

Members of the CPI(M) party organised a meeting on ‘Coal Shortage – Electricity Crisis,’ here on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, political analyst K. Nageswara Rao alleged that the Centre was not allotting coal blocks to the Coal India, with the intention of privatising it. He said that scarcity of coal will further burden consumers as it would lead to an increase in power tariff. He alleged that the Centre had not also allotted captive mines to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He questioned why there is a shortage of coal when the country has the fourth largest coal reserves in the world.

Former Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma said that lack of far-sightedness and planning by the Centre led to the coal shortage. He alleged that the private companies are not allotting electricity as per the agreement, but are selling the same to other States at a high price. He found fault with the State government for not imposing fines against such companies.

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao alleged that the Centre is cheating the public by announcing that the coal shortage was due to low production because of the rainy season. The Centre is creating a coal shortage to benefit private companies, he alleged. Mr. Narsinga Rao said that once the coal reserves go into the hands of private people, power charges will see a steep increase.

CPI(M) leaders B. Ganga Rao, K. Lokanadham and others were present.