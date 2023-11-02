Centre keen on establishing Unani research centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district

November 02, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - KADAPA

Pursuant to the State government’s fervent appeals, the Centre has finally acknowledged the need to establish the Central Research Institute in Unani Medicine in Kadapa district.

The proposal was first made to Central Council of Research on Unani Medicine (CCRUM), New Delhi, way back in December 2015 by the then Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Kamineni Srinivas, who even offered 25 acres of land for free in the undivided Kadapa district.

The need for Unani research centre has been increasingly felt in the State after the bifurcation under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, with the allied facilities located in Hyderabad going to Telangana. It was against this backdrop that the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani flashed off a letter to the Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal in August this year.

Member of Parliament (Rajampeta) P. V. Midhun Reddy, who has pursued the matter several times in the past with the Union Ministry, also called on Mr. Sonowal recently and prevailed upon him the need to establish the Centre in this predominantly backward region. The district administration has alienated a 25-acre site in Putlampalli on the outskirts of Kadapa for the purpose, which is all set to host the facility.

On his part, Government whip G. Srikanth Reddy is seriously working towards establishing a Unani Medical College in Rayachoti of the contiguous Annamayya district, which when combined together, will form an ecosystem that serves the Unani users better.