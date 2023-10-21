Centre is pro-poor, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

October 21, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

“Central government is undertaking many programs for the welfare of poor people and all the States are playing a pivotal role in bringing them to the people,” said Union Minister for Rural Development Department Giriraj Singh.

The Union Minister conducted a review meeting with the panchayat raj officials in Tirupati on Saturday, as part of his two-day visit to the district. Mr. Singh along with Tirupati MP Gurumurthy reviewed the relevant department issues with the state officials. In this review, Commissioner of Land Records Siddharth Jain, Commissioner Panchayat Raj Surya Kumari, and senior officials of the allied departments participated.

The minister was informed that a re-survey of villages and agricultural lands was being conducted parallelly, covering 17,000 villages, with a projection that drone flying and imaging would be completed in about 13,000 villages by December this year. He said that the main objective of the Central Government’s land reforms was to ensure accuracy without conflicts in data, adding that 370 projects were taken up under the watershed scheme across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Giriraj Singh also reviewed the works about the NREGS, watershed management, dairy development activities, and housing programs in the state.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.