Centre is committed to resolving issues between A.P. and Telangana, says Union Minister of State

YSRCP government’s failure to submit utility certificates resulted in funds being held up, says Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma

Published - July 07, 2024 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma asserted that the issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana arising from the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014 were hanging fire for over a decade due to the negligence of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments headed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) respectively.

Things would change now as the NDA government was committed to resolving those issues and the face-to-face meeting of Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu and A. Revanth Reddy, who had a good rapport having been in the same party (TDP) earlier, was a welcome step in that direction, he stated.

Addressing the media at Bhimavaram on the sidelines of an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) event on Sunday, Mr. Varma said the Central government would extend all possible support for the development of A.P., which he said had suffered a lot due to the YSRCP’s misrule.

“The YSRCP government’s failure to submit utility certificates obviously resulted in the refusal of the secretaries of various departments of the Government of India to provide financial support when the State desperately needed it. The present State government could be assured of the required handholding,” he observed.

On VSP

Mr. Varma said the Centre was exploring ways to pull Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) out of the red, and added that it was mindful of the sentiments of the employees and people of the State regarding the proposed disinvestment.

