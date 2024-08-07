GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre is committed to A.P.’s progress, says BJP leader

Somu Veerraju says that Srikakulam would be the biggest beneficiary with the revival of the annual grant for the development of backward areas in the State

Published - August 07, 2024 07:16 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders taking out a rally on the occasion National Handlooms Day in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

BJP leaders taking out a rally on the occasion National Handlooms Day in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Committee member and former State president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday said that the NDA government at the Centre is committed to Andhra Pradesh’s development, which was evident with the allocation of the ₹15,000 crore for the development of Amaravati as the capital and the assurance for speedy completion of the Polavaram irrigation project.

BJP district president, Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, and other party leaders welcomed Mr. Veerraju, who came to Srikakulam to interact with leaders. Mr. Veerraju said that the Central government had extended its full support for the development of airports, seaports, coastal corridor development and other projects in the State. He added that Srikakulam would be the biggest beneficiary with the revival of the annual grant for the development of backward areas in the State.

Meanwhile, BJP District Mr. Umamaheswara Rao and others took out a rally here, on the occasion of National Handloom Day. He said that development of new handloom clutters would benefit thousands of weavers in Ponduru and other areas of the district.

