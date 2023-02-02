Centre in discussion with Westinghouse for setting up nuclear power plant in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh  

February 02, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central government is in discussions with Westinghouse Electric Company, USA, for setting up “six nuclear power plants” at Kovvada in Srikakulam district, leading to the finalisation of the project proposal, including its cost and schedule.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and PMO Jitendra Singh made a statement to that effect in the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the Prime Minister in response to a question asked by YSR Congress MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Thursday.

Mr. Singh said pre-project activities i.e. land acquisition, obtaining statutory clearances and site investigations were underway.

Mutation (transfer) of 2,061.1 acres of plant site land (out of total 2,079.66 acres) in the name of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has been completed.

During its peak construction time, around 8,000 persons would be employed in the project, which follows a bell curve. Once it is operational, each of the twin-unit stations would employ (both direct and indirect) about 2,000 persons.

Also, there was scope for employment of contractors / vendors from business opportunities that emerge consequent to the increase in economic activities at the site.