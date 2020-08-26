Centre hastening process of privatisation: CPI(M)

A rally was taken out by the CPI(M) from the party office to the RTC Complex on Wednesday as part of the nationwide protests being organised to protest against the ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the Union government.
Addressing the participants, party State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao alleged that the Centre was mortgaging the nation by hastening the process of privatisation, ignoring the pandemic situation. He alleged that the Union government had washed its hands off after crediting a meagre amount of ₹500 into the Jan Dhan accounts of the poor and distributing 5 kg rice to each affected family. He reminded that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala had given ₹7,500, 35 kg rice and 16 essential commodities to each family, which was affected by the pandemic situation. He demanded that the Central and State government extend similar help to people.
Mr. Narasinga Rao alleged that the Modi government brought out three ordinances, ignoring the pandemic. No security was given to workers in the unorganised sector and contract and outsourcing workers were left to their fate. The services of contract and outsourcing workers were terminated in the APS RTC and in industries. He demanded job security for workers.
The other demands, include provision of ₹7,500 to each affected family, 10 kg rice to each person, supply of 16 essential commodities for six months and provision of proper medical care to all persons.
Party leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar, G.S. Rajeswara Rao, G. Nayanababu, R. Sankar Rao, V.V. Srinivasa and P. Venkata Rao were among those who participated in the protest.
