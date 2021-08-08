Centre has to support State’s needs, says Dy. CM

BJP is trying to destabilise YSRCP government: Amzath Basha

Every government has a specific policy with regard to development and welfare, and financial management depends on those policies, which the Centre needs to support by liberally transferring funds to the State government to ensure seamless running of the administration, Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Welfare Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari has said.

At a press conference here on Saturday, he said that by arm-twisting the State government financially, the BJP was trying to destabilise the YSRCP government and gain political leverage. “The BJP is a communal party and it is unnecessarily making a political issue out of the efforts to establish a statue of Tipu Sultan, about whom even Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had spoken,” the Minister said.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had fulfilled 95% of the electoral promises in two years of being in power. It had spent ₹3,430 crore for the minorities and ensured that the amounts went directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries without giving scope for any slippages, he said.

While there were 12 Mayors in the State two were from the minorities. In the recent appointment of chairmen for various corporations, 12 out of 80 were minorities, he said.