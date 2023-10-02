HamberMenu
Centre has put on hold the move to privatise Vizag steel plant, says BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

October 02, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha MP (BJP) GVL Narasimha Rao

Rajya Sabha MP (BJP) GVL Narasimha Rao | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Central government has put on hold the proposal to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant considering the sentiments of the people of the North Andhra region, according to BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the Union government was keen on ensuring development of the region by establishing more central institutions in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and other places.

He alleged that the public representatives of Srikakulam failed to get the institutions.

BJP district president B. Umamaheswara Rao urged Mr. Narasimha Rao to use his good offices in bringing marine institutions to the district that was endowed with a 190-km coast from Pydibhimavaram to Itchapuram.

BJP State spokesperson P. Tirupati Rao was present.

