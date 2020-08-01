‘Centre has nothing to do with the decision on three capitals’

While saying that it was not appropriate for his party to comment on the Governor’s nod for the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills, BJP State president Somu Veerraju advised all political parties to think about it and maintained that the decision to develop ‘three capital cities’ was taken by the State government.

He recalled that the Central government had made it amply clear in the Lok Sabha that the capital issue was outside the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Addressing media persons along with Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and State party affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Veerraju said the Governor took his decision on the Bills within the purview of his constitutional powers and on the basis of expert advice.

‘Clear line of demarcation’

He asserted there was a clear line that demarcates the powers of the Central and the State governments in the federal set-up, seeking to justify the Centre’s stand which has been not to intervene in the matter of three capitals of AP.

At the same time, the BJP was of the considered opinion that Amaravati should continue to be the capital and the principal seat of the High Court shifted to Kurnool.

Mr. Veerraju claimed that the BJP was still supporting the farmers’ agitation in Amaravati and demanded that justice be done to them.