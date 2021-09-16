Centre has no right to sell away PSUs: Brinda

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat addressing the workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday.

16 September 2021 00:58 IST

‘Such attempts will lead to disastrous consequences’

CPI (M) Polit Bureau Member Brinda Karat has said that the BJP-led Central government has no right to sell the Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs). The Centre, which is supposed to protect the PSEs, is trying to privatise them.

Ms. Karat met the workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who have been on a relay hunger strike for the past 215 days at the steel plant arch at Kurmannapalem Junction, on Wednesday.

Expressing solidarity with the workers who have been opposing the privatisation of the steel plant tooth and nail, Ms. Karat said that no one had the right to sell the steel plant, which was established after 32 persons had sacrificed their lives. “Why is the government planning strategic sale of the VSP, even as it is making profits?” she asked.

Ms. Karat said it was unfortunate that though farmers had been agitating in the streets of Delhi for the past nine months, enduring the risk of contracting COVID-19 infection, the Centre ‘has not even responded properly’ to the struggle.

The BJP leaders want 25 lakh people to ‘thank Modi’ along with the greetings they send to him on his birthday. She ridiculed: “Do they want us to thank Modi for hiking the LPG cylinder price to ₹1,000?”

She appealed to the VSP workers to send greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday along with messages asking him ‘not to privatise the steel plant’.

Describing PSUs as the heart of the nation, which could steer India on the path of progress, she warned that any attempt to privatise them would lead to disastrous consequences. The farmers were preparing for a nationwide bandh on September 27, she said and appealed to the people to make it a success.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar, J. Ayodhyaram K. Satyanarayana Rao, Y.T. Das, N. Rama Rao, Y. Mastanappa, Dommeti Appa Rao, Boddu Pydiraju, Varasala Srinivas, D. Suresh Babu, DV Ramana Reddy, V. Rammohan Kumar and T. Jagadish were among those present.