Centre has disbursed ₹10,460.87 crore to Andhra Pradesh as revenue deficit compensation, says Sajjala

May 23, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Central government has disbursed ₹10,460.87 crore as compensation towards the revenue deficit. The funds have been released as part of the dues under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The release of funds comes after a series of meetings between Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy repeatedly pitched for the release of funds which were promised to the State at the time of bifurcation, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at the Chief Minister’s camp office on Tuesday.

“During the meetings with the Prime Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy insisted that the financial aid would accelerate the overall development of the State and ensure welfare for citizen,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, “Mahendra Chandelia, Assistant Director at the Union Ministry of Finance directed that the release of ₹10,460.87 crore be done immediately under the Special General Financial Assistance category, as part of revenue deficit in the 2014-15 the financial year.”

The Centre usually releases funds in instalments. However, this is the first time that such a huge grant has been released in one go. It is the biggest ever grant since bifurcation, said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He said that this compensation had been sanctioned only due to the persistence and determination of the Chief Minister, adding that these funds were not only the right of the State, but also the responsibility of the Central government.

“The release of funds is a slap on the face of those who questioned the Chief Minister’s frequent visit to New Delhi,” he said.

During TDP’s regime, he said, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had failed to convince the Centre to release the rightful dues to the State.

In the last four years, the Chief Minister has delivered more than 98.5% of poll promises and deposited more than ₹2.1 lakh crore directly in the accounts of beneficiaries, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT