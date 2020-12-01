Centre, Haryana trying to suppress struggle of farmers: AIIEA

‘Govt. should hold talks with ryots and concede their just demands’

The All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) has condemned the manner in which the Central government and the Haryana government are trying to suppress the struggle of the farmers.

In a press statement released here on Monday, AIIEA stated that all the major associations of the farmers in this country decided to organise a ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme on November 26 and 27, in protest against the three Farm Bills passed in the last session of Parliament.

The Haryana government used tear gas shells, water cannons and other methods to prevent the farmers from Punjab and Haryana to reach Delhi.

Tens of thousands of farmers now are on the borders of Delhi demanding repeal of the Farm Acts. They have also been demanding reconsideration of the Electricity (Amendment) Act.

Ever since the government decided to bring legislations to reform agriculture, first through ordinances and then through Bills, there have been agitations across the country by the farmers associations. The farmers hold firm opinion that the Farm Acts are not in their interests and will place them at the mercy of the corporate sector. But the Central government ignored the apprehensions and fears of the farmers and moved ahead to bring these ‘anti-farmer’ legislations. The government appears to be in no mood to listen, forcing the farmers to take up the path of agitation. The present agitation of the farmers is to force the government to repeal Farm Acts and to make the Minimum Support Price as recommended by Swaminathan Commission, a legally enforceable right, AIIEA president V. Ramesh noted.

The AIIEA expressed solidarity with the ongoing agitation of the farmers. The AIIEA demanded that the government engage the farmers in a dialogue and concede their just demands. The government should take measures to make the Minimum Support Price a legal right, stated its general secretary Shreekanta Mishra.