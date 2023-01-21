Centre grants ‘Y+’ security to Punganur-based industrialist Ramachandra Yadav

January 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Union Home Ministry has granted ‘Y+’ security cover to former Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and Punganur-based industrialist B. Ramachandra Yadav.

The first batch of security personnel from New Delhi arrived at Punganur on Saturday.

Mr. Ramachandra Yadav is considered the arch-rival of Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who represents the Punganur constituency in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly).

On December 4, 2022, the police had prevented the ‘Rythu Bheri’ organised by Mr. Ramachandra Yadav at Sadum village, which was intended to speak against the alleged injustice, exploitation, and problems faced by the farmers.

It was followed by an unruly incident, in which a group of YSRCP cadres had allegedly ransacked the residence of Mr. Yadav at Punganur the same night.

On January 11, Mr. Ramachandra Yadav had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and made a complaint against Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, holding him responsible for the attack on his house. Mr. Ramachandra Yadav also alleged that he was not getting permission to organise job melas because of the Minister.

Addressing the media, Mr. Yadav said he would continue to fight for the rights of the farmers and youth in the State, and would contest the 2024 elections from Punganur.