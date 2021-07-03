Centre grants ₹97 crore for rejuvenation of the Godavari

More funds are on the way, says MP Bharat

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has granted ₹97 crore for the rejuvenation of the Godavari in East Godavari district, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Bharat said the Ministry had agreed to grant more funds for the purpose and confirmed the same during the Chief Minister’s visit to New Delhi recently.

Later, Mr. Bharat inspected the riverbed in the city as he received complaints that sewage was being directly released into the river. He saw the release of sewage at different points, including Durgamma Pushkar Ghat and Aryapuram.

Municipal Health Officer Vinootna explained that it was due to a technical problem and failure of the machinery that operates the Sewage Treatment Plants. The engines of the 10 Million Litres per Day (MLD) capacity STPs failed recently, she said.

“Municipal corporation personnel have been deployed to restore the treatment plants and address the problem,” Mr. Bharat said.