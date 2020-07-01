Andhra Pradesh

Centre grants 47 VDKS to aid forest dwellers in East Godavari

Units to ensure value-addition, marketing for minor forest produce

The Central government has granted 47 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK) for the East Godavari agency, providing a local market for the minor forest produce (MFP) being collected by forest dwellers and ensuring value-addition for the products.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) in-charge Project Officer, Praveen Adithya, on Tuesday called for coordinated efforts among all the stakeholders – Forest, Girijan Co-operative Corporation (GCC) Industries and Tribal Welfare Departments and AP Agro Industries Development Corporation – to make available a better marketing source for tribals to trade the MFP at the local level.

In a review meeting with the stakeholders, Mr. Praveen Adithya said that the VDVKs would be set up in the seven tribal mandals of the Rampa agency. Each would be equipped with the facilities for processing and value-addition for the minor forest produce like tamarind, honey and mahua seed.

The Department of Industries and other stakeholders would provide training, tools and infrastructure for the personnel responsible for running the VDVK in the agency.

Mr. Adithya said some groups had already been formed to set up the VDVKs in the district.

GCC Divisional Manager M. Jagannadha Reddy, Velugu Assistant Project Director M. Satyam Naidu and other officials were present.

