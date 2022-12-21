Centre grants ₹25 crore for Kakinada Kendriya Vidhyalaya, says MP Vanga Geetha

December 21, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha thanked Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi for sanctioning ₹25 crore to construct permanent buildings for Kakinada Kendriya Vidhyala.

Ms. Geetha met the minister in Delhi on Tuesday and explained the need for more infrastructure at Kakinada Kendriya Vidhyala.

In an official release, Ms. Geetha said, “A request has been made to Ms. Annapurna Devi to direct the officials concerned to complete the construction activity of the Kakinada Kendriya Vidhyalaya”.

