ADVERTISEMENT

Centre granted ₹25 crore for permanent buildings for Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya, says MP

February 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada Member of Parliament Vanga Geetha has said that the Union Education Ministry has sanctioned ₹25 crore for construction of permanent buildings for the local Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV-Kakinada). 

As many as 500 students have enrolled in the school established in 2016. It is being run on a temporary campus on the outskirts of the city.

In an official release, Ms. Geetha said: “The construction of buildings for the Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya is in progress on a five-acre site at P. Venkatapuram village in Kakinada Rural. The Union Education Ministry has sanctioned ₹25 crore for the construction of permanent buildings.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Geetha thanked Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu for allocating five acres for the school. She asked Collector Krithika Shukla to ensure completion of the construction as per the deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US