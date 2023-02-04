Centre granted ₹25 crore for permanent buildings for Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya, says MP

February 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada Member of Parliament Vanga Geetha has said that the Union Education Ministry has sanctioned ₹25 crore for construction of permanent buildings for the local Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV-Kakinada).

As many as 500 students have enrolled in the school established in 2016. It is being run on a temporary campus on the outskirts of the city.

In an official release, Ms. Geetha said: “The construction of buildings for the Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya is in progress on a five-acre site at P. Venkatapuram village in Kakinada Rural. The Union Education Ministry has sanctioned ₹25 crore for the construction of permanent buildings.”

Ms. Geetha thanked Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu for allocating five acres for the school. She asked Collector Krithika Shukla to ensure completion of the construction as per the deadline.