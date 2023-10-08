Centre giving ₹1,747 crore for AP fibernet project 

October 08, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) Chairman P. Goutham Reddy has said the Central government was giving ₹1,747 crore for implementing the fibernet project due to the persistent efforts made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to garner funds.

The APSFL has decided to provide set-top boxes to operators and MSOs free of cost for nine months. It has been planned to set up fibernet box service centres.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the State had decided to seek an audit of fibernet project works done previously. APSFL focused on expanding the reach of digital services and both the Centre and the State were collaborating to achieve that goal. They were drawing up the required plans.

He pointed that Andhra Pradesh was one of the seven States for which the fibernet project was sanctioned. Mr. Goutham Reddy further said CC cameras were being installed across the State, on which ₹555 crore had already been spent. These equipment would be leased out to the Home Department.

The APSFL was currently rendering Internet service for just ₹190 per month.

Fibernet scam

Mr. Goutham Reddy said the involvement of Terasoft company in the fibernet scam was beyond doubt and it would not have happened without the involvement of those who were at the helm during the TDP regime.

A person who resigned as a director in Terasoft was appointed in the same role in APSFL, Mr. Goutham Reddy added.

