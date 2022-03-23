Centre gives its nod for ₹88.43-crore Godavari conservation project in Andhra Pradesh

While the Centre will foot 60% of the cost, the State has to fund the remaining

The State government is mandated to transfer the entire fund to the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation before commencement of the project.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has granted administrative approval and expenditure sanction of ₹88.43 crore for “pollution abatement and conservation of the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram” under the National River Conservation Plan.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Wednesday said the Ministry had given its nod for the project on March 17.

“Under Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Pramod Kumar Patra, communicated to the State government that the Centre will release ₹53.06 crore (60%) and the State shall grant ₹35.37 crore (40%) for the three-year project,” the MP said.

The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) and the State government should have to meet additional cost, if any, due to cost escalation.

“The 60.6 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) proposed to be set up at Hukumpet at a cost of ₹75.9 crore is a major facility coming up under the project,” Mr. Bharat said.

The other facilities that form part of the project are sewer trunks, sewer laterals, laying of pumping mains for pumping stations, electro-mechanical construction of pumping stations at AWA Channel, Hukumpeta, and the existing 30 MLD STP site.

A railway crossing would be provided using trenchless technology at Tyagarajan Nagar by spending ₹2.74 crore, the MP said.

