Centre gave liberal aid to A.P.: labour board chief

Central Labour Welfare Board chairman and BJP State secretary V. Jayaprakash Narayana said the Central government has extended a financial assistance of ₹10,947 crore to Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) through various schemes to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Mr. Jayaprakash Narayana said in a press release that a sum of ₹870 crore has been sanctioned out of the 14th Finance Commission funds to villages for creating basic infrastructure and sanitation and ₹431 crore to municipalities for a similar purpose. Besides, the Centre gave nearly ₹492 crore for bridging the revenue deficit and ₹559 crore towards advance from its disaster management fund.

Panel recommendation

Above all of them, approximately ₹1,893 crore has been devolved towards the State’s share in Central taxes as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission.

The Central government was committed to the development of A.P. and would continue to extend a helping hand in the future as it (the State) grappled with the fallout of bifurcation and the severe blow dealt to its fragile economy by the COVID pandemic, Mr. Narayana added.