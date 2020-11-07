Andhra Pradesh

Centre for Policy Studies turns 25

The silver jubilee commemorative issue of the Centre for Policy Studies being launched by Swami Atmavidananda at RK Mission in Visakhapatnam on Friday.  

The Centre for Policy Studies has completed 25 years of its establishment, and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary, a commemorative issue was released by Swami Atmavidananda, here on Friday.

CPS was established on October 2, 1995, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 126th birth anniversary, with former Rector of Andhra University Prof. A. Prasanna Kumar as its founding director.

The centre was started with the idea of creating a forum for healthy public discourse through regular meetings, focussing on issues and policies of contemporary relevance, said Prof. Prasanna Kumar.

On October 2, 1996, the first bi-monthly bulletin was released, and till date, it has published 145 issues without a break.

The centre has organised over 250 erudite lectures, during the last 25 years, with eminent personalities such as former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, former Press Council India chairman Jaichandra Reddy, and former Attorney General of India and legal luminary Soli Jehangir Sorabjee giving speeches.

The centre has also published around 15 highly informative publications over the last 25 years.

Nov 7, 2020

