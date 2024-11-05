ADVERTISEMENT

Centre for excellence, golf course, cricket academy soon in Mulapadu: Vijayawada MP

Published - November 05, 2024 09:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada MP and ACA president Kesineni Sivanath inspecting the ground at Mulapadu cricket stadium in NTR district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vijayawada Member of Parliament and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath has announced that a ‘Centre For Excellence’ will be set up soon at the Mulapadu cricket stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at the stadium after inspecting the grounds and amenities here, Mr. Sivanath said that along with the centre, the authorities were planning to set up a cricket academy and a golf course in Mulapadu. The ACA would soon finalise the designs for the centre and academy. He said such academies and centres would come up in all constituencies in the next four years.

He said the ACA was trying to speed up works on the two stadiums in Mulapadu and Mangalagiri to make them available to the public within a year. He said the roads leading to the Mulapadu stadium would be developed “If the golf course comes up, 400 people in and around Mulapadu will get jobs,” he said.

The MP mentioned that the ACA had prepared an action plan to develop grounds in all 175 Assembly constituencies which lacked proper grounds and that they would ensure that more players on behalf of ACA were selected not just for the Indian Premier League but also for the Indian cricket team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the MP gave suggestions to the staff on improving the amenities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US