Centre for excellence, golf course, cricket academy soon in Mulapadu: Vijayawada MP

Vijayawada Member of Parliament and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath has announced that a ‘Centre For Excellence’ will be set up soon at the Mulapadu cricket stadium.

Addressing the media at the stadium after inspecting the grounds and amenities here, Mr. Sivanath said that along with the centre, the authorities were planning to set up a cricket academy and a golf course in Mulapadu. The ACA would soon finalise the designs for the centre and academy. He said such academies and centres would come up in all constituencies in the next four years.

He said the ACA was trying to speed up works on the two stadiums in Mulapadu and Mangalagiri to make them available to the public within a year. He said the roads leading to the Mulapadu stadium would be developed “If the golf course comes up, 400 people in and around Mulapadu will get jobs,” he said.

The MP mentioned that the ACA had prepared an action plan to develop grounds in all 175 Assembly constituencies which lacked proper grounds and that they would ensure that more players on behalf of ACA were selected not just for the Indian Premier League but also for the Indian cricket team.

Later, the MP gave suggestions to the staff on improving the amenities.

