Centre for Australian Studies opened at Guntur’s Acharya Nagarjuna University

GUNTUR:

01 September 2021 17:20 IST

Andrew Collister, Vice-Consul, Australian Consulate General, inaugurated the centre.

Vice-Consul, Australian Consulate General, Andrew Collister has said that deeper and engaging cultural understanding between two countries will nurture and enhance the bilateral relationships between the two countries.

“Literature has the potential to nurture the necessary positive trust between India and Australia, two large democracies of the world. I congratulate the Nagarjuna University for opening a Centre for exploring Australian Culture, Literature and diversity,” said Mr. Collister after inaugurating Centre for Australian Studies at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Wednesday.

Mr. Collister also shared his experiences of literary explorations into the works of literary giants in India, such as Rabindranath Tagore, Kamala Markandaya, and Shashi Tharoor.

Vice-Chancellor (FAC) Raja Sekhar Patteti, Rector of the University P. Vara Prasad, registrar B. Karuna were present.

Professor Raja Sekhar during his address, shed light on the appreciation of Indians towards Australian indigenous cultures.

“Australia as the only country in the world to observe a Sorry Day to apologise the past discriminations towards the Indigenous Australians,” said professor Rajasekhar.

He also said academic activity that has been taking place in the Department of English for the past 25 years to study and critically analyse Australian and Australian Aboriginal literatures. The department of English on the campus so far produced nearly twenty five M.phil/PhD degrees on Australian/Australian Aboriginal writers such as Alexis Wright, Anita Heiss, Bruce Pascoe, David Malouf, Jack Davis, Kim Scott, Peter Philip Carrey, Sally Morgan etc.

Professor Rajasekhar said that three global seminars on Fourth World Literature were held in 2009, 2012 and 2015 and invited eminent academicians including Emie Blackmore etc.

“The Centre of Australian Studies is essentially a research centre. The Centre would buzz with high quality scholarship with lecture series, workshops and seminars,” he said.