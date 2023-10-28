Centre for Andhra Pradesh Studies issues ‘Vijayawada Declaration’ on State’s history and culture

October 28, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Centre for Andhra Pradesh Studies issued a ‘Vijayawada Declaration’ at a seminar organised by it here on Saturday on the theme Andhra Pradesh Charitra - Samskruthi - Vaibhavam, containing some demands / suggestions to the State government.

A.P. High Court judge Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao participated as the chief guest while a host of other dignitaries including DRDO former chairman G. Satheesh Reddy, actor and writer Tanikella Bharani and JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju took part as special guests.

The Vijayawada Declaration sought the establishment of a centre for research in manuscripts, and bringing the manuscripts belonging to A.P., from Hyderabad and the Bhattiprolu inscriptions from Chennai and preserving them in the proposed centre, inclusion of ‘A.P. history and culture’ as a topic in the curriculum for primary, upper primary, high school and college students (engineering and medical students also) and highlighting them in such a way as to arouse the conscience of the people and setting up of regional exhibition centres and providing audio-visual display of the richness of the State’s history, culture and heritage at those places.