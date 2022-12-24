  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre extending liberal financial aid to Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister

Muraleedharan inaugurates ₹21-crore Road Under Bridge in Bhimavaram

December 24, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan after inaugurating the RUB in Bhimavaram on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan after inaugurating the RUB in Bhimavaram on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday claimed that the allocation of ₹7,032 crore in the Railway Budget for the financial year 2022-23 was seven times more than the allocation made for the period of 2009 to 2014 for railway infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Muraleedharan inaugurated the Road Under Bridge (RUB) in Bhimavaram that connected the road traffic to the National Highway.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and BJP State president Somu Veerraju accompanied the Union Minister.

The South Central Railway built the ₹210crore RUB project.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Muraleedharan said, “The Central government has been extending financial aid to the State as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act. In fact, the State has received more financial benefit that what has been promised and envisaged in the Act.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently allocated ₹450 crore for Visakhapatnam railway station,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.