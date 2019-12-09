Centre examining Ramayapatnam Port project: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya stated in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the proposed sea port at Dugarajapatnam in Nellore district was not feasible.

The Central government has since constituted a committee to examine the development of a new major port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district, and is looking into the draft report submitted by the said panel.

NITI Aayog’s recommendations

Replying to a question by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Mr. Mandaviya said the Centre has earlier requested the State government to furnish its comments on the NITI Aayog’s recommendations, and suggestions on alternate sites for the port.

Development of the port at Dugarajapatnam was envisaged under Schedule XIII of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, consequent upon the bifurcation of the unified State of A.P.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, whose question figured during the Zero Hour in the Upper House on November 27, tweeted he was expecting a favourable decision, and he was following up the matter.