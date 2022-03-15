Centre drops plan to set up regional centre of CPCRI in A.P.

March 15, 2022 23:09 IST

It cites ‘inadequacy of land’ as the reason

The proposal to set up a regional centre of the Central Plantation Crop Research Institute (CPCRI) in the Godavari districts has been dropped by the Ministry of Agriculture due to “inadequacy of the land required.”

In response to a question posed by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said the Andhra Pradesh government had requested the Centre to set up CPCRI in either East Godavari or West Godavari in 2015 and agreed to allot 18.71 acres of land. "However, due to inadequacy of land for setting up such a centre, the proposal has been closed," the Minister added.

Andhra Pradesh had reported 13 deaths of Left Wing Extremists (LWE) and 10 civilians in LWE violence in the past three years, the Union Home Ministry said.

Minister for State for Home Nityanand Rai, in response to a question posed by MP Gorantla Madhav, said Andhra Pradesh witnessed 41 incidents of LWE violence since 2019 and 10 civilians died during the period. It was stated that seven LWE activists died in 2019 and six in 2021.

In response to a question by Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said an amount of ₹1,750 crore was released, including ₹350 crore, on March 31, 2021, to Andhra Pradesh towards Special Development Package under the A.P. Reorganisation Act for development of the seven backward districts in Rayalaseema and North Coastal regions. The government had submitted utilisation certificates for ₹1,049 crore so far, he said.