Centre discriminating against A.P., says Vijaya Babu

Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals and Citizens’ Forum (APIC) president P. Vijaya Babu has accused the Union government of discriminating against the southern States, particularly Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the Centre was meting out injustice to the State by ignoring the promises made.

He said by denying Special Category Status, sufficient funds to Polavaram project, privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant and others, the Centre was continuing to take anti-Andhra decisions.

He questioned why the Narendra Modi government was not selling 66 other PSUs on the lines of the Vizag Steel Plant. Mr. Vijaya Babu said that the taxes collected by the Centre from southern States were being diverted to northern States, while the southern States were lacking financial support.